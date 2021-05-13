US Bancorp DE Acquires 14,806 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,651,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

