US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,552 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

