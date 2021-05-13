US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.