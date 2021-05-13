US Bancorp DE Buys 10,501 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.