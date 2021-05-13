US Bancorp DE Buys 22,627 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,491,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

