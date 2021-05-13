US Bancorp DE Buys 4,858 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.