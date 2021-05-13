US Bancorp DE Buys 5,731 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sealed Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.