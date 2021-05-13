US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 381.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

