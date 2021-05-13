US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Shares of NET stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

