US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 58.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

