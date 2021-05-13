US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

