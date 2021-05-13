US Bancorp DE Has $2.02 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

