US Bancorp DE Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.