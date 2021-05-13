US Bancorp DE Has $2.23 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

