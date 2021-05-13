US Bancorp DE Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $12,528,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $134.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

