US Bancorp DE Has $2.32 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Zuora worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

