US Bancorp DE Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE:QTS opened at $62.09 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

