US Bancorp DE Has $2.40 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

