US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD stock opened at $350.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.