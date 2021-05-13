US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.