US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

