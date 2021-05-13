US Bancorp DE Invests $2.50 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last ninety days.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

