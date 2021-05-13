US Bancorp DE Purchases 469 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,353,000 after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $289.70 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.41, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,306 shares of company stock valued at $151,122,823. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

