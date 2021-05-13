US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,002 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,845,000 after acquiring an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

STNE opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

