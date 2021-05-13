US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,166,552. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

