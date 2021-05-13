US Bancorp DE Raises Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,010 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FireEye stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

