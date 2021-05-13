US Bancorp DE Sells 1,631 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

XEC stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

