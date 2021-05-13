US Bancorp DE Sells 1,690 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Spire worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

