US Bancorp DE Sells 8,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

