US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Evergy by 23.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

