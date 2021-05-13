US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

