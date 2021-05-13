US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,132,000.

IGLB opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

