USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USAC opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

