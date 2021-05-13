USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. USD Coin has a market cap of $14.38 billion and approximately $3.90 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.37 or 0.07698526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00177703 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

