Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.98 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $249.21 million and approximately $46.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.