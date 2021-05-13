Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

