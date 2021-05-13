Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $23.49. 4,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

