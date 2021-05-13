V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

