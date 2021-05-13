VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,704. The firm has a market cap of $145.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.