Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of Valero Energy worth $139,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,730,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,664.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

