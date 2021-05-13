Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $773.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.