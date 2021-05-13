Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,494 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

