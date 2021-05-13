Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

