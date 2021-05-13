Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

