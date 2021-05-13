Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,742 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,033,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

