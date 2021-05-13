Valor Token Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $518,139.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.