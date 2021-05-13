Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VDC stock opened at $181.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

