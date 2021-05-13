Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

