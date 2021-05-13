Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 438,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

