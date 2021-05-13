Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.